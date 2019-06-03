

CTV Windsor





A suspended Windsor police officer has been sentenced to one year probation after he pleaded guilty to assault and exceeding the legal blood-alcohol limit in relation to an incident in 2018.

In addition to a single year of probation, Constable Kenneth Burt was sentenced to a one year driving ban and a $1,000 fine on Monday in a Windsor courtroom.

Court heard Const. Burt was involved in an altercation with several people near Greenpark Boulevard and Wyandotte Street East in September 2018.

Const. Burt was charged with impaired driving, exceeding the legal limit of blood-alcohol concentration and four counts of assault after the early morning incident.

Court heard, in September 2018, a group of people were trying to take a picture of Burt’s licence plate as he was driving erratically. An altercation ensued.

The officer was off-duty at the time of the offence.

The 20-year veteran of the Windsor Police Service has been suspended with pay since the incident.