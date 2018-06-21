

CTV Windsor





A Chatham-Kent police officer was injured while attempting to make an arrest Wednesday afternoon after the suspect allegedly assaulted him.

According to police a man was seen stealing a bottle of liquour from an LCBO and cigarettes from a variety station before being found by police.

Police say the man resisted arrest punching the officer in the face causing his glasses to break cutting his cheek.

A local citizen helped the officer and the man was taken into custody.

The officer was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been released.

The 26-year-old Ridgetown man has been charged with assaulting a peace officer, failing to comply with his release conditions, two counts of theft under $5000 and two counts of being in possession of property obtained by a crime under $5000. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.