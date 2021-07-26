WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to assist with the investigation of an early morning fire in Windsor’s east end.

Fire crews responded to the working blaze in the 200 block of Lauzon Road at an apartment building around 2 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters had the fire out and were doing overhaul by around 2:30 a.m.

The OFM along with a Windsor Fire and Rescue Service investigator are investigating the blaze Monday morning.

More to come.