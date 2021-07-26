Advertisement
Office of Ontario Fire Marshal investigating Lauzon Road fire
Published Monday, July 26, 2021 10:16AM EDT Last Updated Monday, July 26, 2021 10:16AM EDT
Fire crews responded to an overnight fire in the 200 block of Lauzon Road in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, July 26, 2021. (courtesy OnLocation)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to assist with the investigation of an early morning fire in Windsor’s east end.
Fire crews responded to the working blaze in the 200 block of Lauzon Road at an apartment building around 2 a.m. Monday.
Firefighters had the fire out and were doing overhaul by around 2:30 a.m.
The OFM along with a Windsor Fire and Rescue Service investigator are investigating the blaze Monday morning.
