Off-duty WPS officer charged with impaired driving: Chatham-Kent police

An off-duty officer with the Windsor Police Service is facing charges and has been suspended after he allegedly drove drunk early Saturday morning, according to Chatham-Kent police.

According to a release from the Chatham-Kent Police Service, shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday, police conducted a traffic stop in downtown Chatham, Ont. The driver of the vehicle, a constable with the Windsor Police Service, was arrested.

He has since been charged with impaired operation of a conveyance by alcohol and impaired operation of a conveyance with blood alcohol exceeding 80 mg.

The constable has been suspended by the Windsor Police Service until further notice.

On Oct. 3, 2022, the same constable was charged with impaired driving after Windsor police arrested him following a vehicle collision in downtown Windsor, Ont.

He had been reassigned to administrative duties since the incident.

Because the matter is before the courts, neither Chatham-Kent police nor Windsor police will comment further on the incident.