WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Windsor police officer is facing assault-related charges after an alleged incident that took place while off-duty.

Windsor police launched an investigation after receiving an assault complaint on Thursday around 7:30 a.m.

Investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect were acquaintances who knew each other.

Police say the victim reported they were assaulted by the suspect sometime overnight between Wednesday and Thursday.

The alleged victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and later reported the incident to police.

The suspect was identified as an active Windsor police constable with three years seniority, who was off-duty at the time of the reported incident.

On Thursday, investigators from the Major Crime Branch located and arrested him without incident.

Dejan Djurovic is charged with:

Assault Cause Bodily Harm

Forcible Confinement

Assault/Choking

Mischief Under $5,000

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on Sept. 22, 2020 at 9:30 a.m..

The involved officer has been suspended from duty.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.