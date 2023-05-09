Off-duty police officer recovers over $1,300 in stolen goods

A man who was spotted shoplifting from multiple stores was arrested Tuesday by an off-duty Windsor police officer while at the mall.

Police are thanking Const. Patrick Wojdylo who recovered more than $1,300 worth of stolen goods on his day off.

Police say Wojdylo observed suspicious activity while at Devonshire Mall and arrested a 48-year-old man who allegedly stole from more than four stores.

Mall security attended and confirmed they received a number of calls about stealing from various stores at the mall.

On-duty police officers then attended the scene at Wojdylo’s request.

The suspect was charged with two counts of theft under $5,000 and one count of breaching his probation order.