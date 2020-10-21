WINDSOR, ONT. -- After a complaint of “intimate partner violence” a Windsor police officer is facing an assault charge.

Police say the assault charge stems from an incident that occurred this past June and was reported on Monday.

The Windsor Police Service contacted the Chatham-Kent Police Service to assist with the investigation.

Police say the subject officer who had nine years' seniority was arrested Monday by investigators with Chatham-Kent Police Service.

Police say the officer and the victim had been in a relationship, and in order to protect the victim’s identity the officer’s name will not be released.

The officer has been charged with one count of assault and has been released on an undertaking to appear in court.

Police say the officer has been suspended from duty, with pay.