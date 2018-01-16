The officer was near Lincoln Road near Somme Avenue on Tuesday around 2:15 a.m.

He noticed a male acting suspiciously who had just been near the door of a residence.

The officer identified himself as a Windsor police officer, and following a brief conversation, advised the man that he was under arrest.

The man attempted to flee, and was arrested after a brief foot pursuit.

The off-duty officer was then able to contact the police communications centre and patrol officers attended the scene.

Police say the arrested man was in possession of suspected stolen property, including GPS navigators, cologne and loose change.

Due to a fresh snowfall, officers were able to see footprints matching the suspect footwear.

The prints led in a zigzag pattern to and from numerous houses in the area.

Further investigation revealed that the arrested man was also wanted in relation to the use of credit cards that had been stolen from a vehicle in September of 2017.

Harley Parent, 36, from Windsor, is charged with theft under $5000, possession of stolen property under $5000, fraud under $5000, use of a stolen credit card, prowling at night.

The Windsor Police Service would like to remind the community to be vigilant, and report any suspicious activity immediately.

We would also like to stress the importance of securing doors to residences and vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.