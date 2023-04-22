Off-duty officer catches impaired driver
An off-duty Chatham-Kent police offer said they observed a man driving a vehicle in a dangerous manner, nearly colliding with other vehicles Friday afternoon around 4:50 p.m.
An on-duty officer arrived on location, and stopped the vehicle. The officer believed the man was driving under the influence of alcohol.
The 25-year-old driver was taken to the Chatham-Kent Police headquarters for breath tests.
The driver has been charged with operation while impaired and operation while impaired with an 80 plus blood alcohol level.
He was released from custody with a future court date of May 8 to answer to the charges.
