Odd duck found wandering Windsor streets now adopted
'Pickle Rick' the Muscovy duck. (Source: Windsor/Essex County Humane Society / Facebook)
Windsor, Ont. -
A day that started in tragedy ended with a little bit of comfort for an odd looking duck in Windsor.
The bird -- dubbed "Pickle Rick" -- was found wandering the streets on the weekend after what the local humane society describes as his "girlfriend" was struck and killed by a car.
Pickle Rick is a flashy Muscovy duck, with a bright red brow and iridescent green wings.
The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society posted about his plight and said it was looking for a new home for the bird.
In an update, it says Pickle Rick has now officially been adopted.