

CTV Windsor





A family is thankful there are no serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning at the intersection of Ouellette Avenue and Giles Boulevard around 10 a.m.

The crash caused one of the vehicles to flip on its side.

In one vehicle were a father and his children. All were able to exit the vehicle and were assessed by paramedics.

The driver of the other vehicle did not have any serious injuries either.

There is no information at this time on what caused the collision.