Nursery school hit by vehicle in Chatham
File Photo
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, April 27, 2018 10:52AM EDT
Police say nobody was hurt after a vehicle hit a nursery school in Chatham.
It took place at Wellington Street and William Street Thursday afternoon.
The force of a two vehicle collision caused one vehicle to strike Adventure Hours Nursery, say police.
The building was not damaged.
Total damage to the vehicles has been estimated at $30,000.
A 59-year-old Chatham man was charged with failing to stop for a red light.