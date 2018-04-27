

Police say nobody was hurt after a vehicle hit a nursery school in Chatham.

It took place at Wellington Street and William Street Thursday afternoon.

The force of a two vehicle collision caused one vehicle to strike Adventure Hours Nursery, say police.

The building was not damaged.

Total damage to the vehicles has been estimated at $30,000.

A 59-year-old Chatham man was charged with failing to stop for a red light.