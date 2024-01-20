WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Nurse Police Team helped divert 318 potential ER visits in Windsor

    Windsor Regional Hospital is seen here on April 9, 2021. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor) Windsor Regional Hospital is seen here on April 9, 2021. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)
    More than 300 potential emergency room visits were diverted in Windsor, thanks to a partnership between Windsor Police and Windsor Regional Hospital.

    Since May 2023, 933 calls for service were made to the Nurse Police Team to provide street help for people struggling with mental health or substance abuse issues.

    By pairing nursing professionals with front line officers, the team provides proactive care to people in need, connecting them with support services.

    Windsor Police say in 35 weeks since the pilot began, the teams diverted 318 trips to the ER.

