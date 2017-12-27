

Chatham-Kent OPP are urging motorists to slow down especially in snow and poor driving conditions.

The warning comes after police responded to 14 crashes in the area over December 24th and December 25.

Driving too fast for road conditions is the number one cause of winter collisions.

Visit the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario web site for road conditions at www.mto.gov.on.ca/english/traveller/conditions or call toll-free 1-800-268-4686. You can also call 5-1-1.