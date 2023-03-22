Number of suspended Windsor-Essex students decreases: WECHU
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are 892 elementary school students still suspended due to missing vaccinations.
WECHU released the updated numbers on Wednesday. The health unit suspended 1,980 students on Monday.
The immunizations are required by the Immunization of School Pupils Act (ISPA) R.S.O.1990 to be submitted to the health unit.
Under the ISPA , children can be exempted from immunization for medical reasons or due to conscience or religious belief.
WECHU says it will continue to offer clinics daily. Health officials say if your child is ill, they will not be immunized, please wait to bring your child to be immunized when they are well.
To have the child’s suspension order lifted, parents/guardians must do one or more of the following so that their child’s immunization is up to date:
- Book an appointment for their child to receive the missing vaccines or provide a valid exemption from their Health Care Provider. Have their healthcare provider fax the child’s updated immunization records to the WECHU @ 519-258-7288.
- Bring their child’s immunization record to the WECHU Windsor or Leamington location
- Update their child’s record at immune.wechu.org (must upload proof).
- Attend a WECHU walk-in clinic. For more details, visit wechu.org/getimmunized.
Once the student’s record is up to date with the WECHU, the student may return to school.
