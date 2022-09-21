Number of suspended students continues to decline in Windsor-Essex

The health unit reported Wednesday there are just 223 students who remain suspended for not having their vaccinations up to date.

In June 2022, 13,710 notices of suspension were sent out to the parents of high school students in Windsor-Essex.

In some cases, the parents just had to update the vaccination records for the health unit.

But many others needed to get their child’s vaccines up to date, or provide proof to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

On Sept. 12, 1,500 students were issued notices of suspension pending vaccination verification.

Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, Acting Medical Officer of Health says the program is a “public health success.”

“There are approximately 19,000 high school students,” said Dr. Nesathurai. “All but 223 have become up to date in the vaccination verification process.”

Dr. Nesathurai said they “remain hopeful” the students will all get their vaccinations up to date, but notes the legislation only allows students to be suspended for 20 days.

“What’s more important is that we have more 18,000 young people who are updated on their vaccine,” said Dr. Nesathurai. “Vaccine preventable diseases are making a reemergence worldwide and I think that we have to be vigilant in Windsor-Essex to keep the community safe.”

Parents can book a vaccination appointment through the health unit’s website.