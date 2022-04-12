Number of shooting incidents up this year, Windsor police say

The number of “shooting incidents” in Windsor – including when shots are fired at buildings or vehicles– has gone up this year, according to police.

At a news conference Tuesday, where police discussed the investigation into a recent shooting outside a Forest Glade bowling alley, Windsor police Superintendent Jason Crowley said officers have responded to more incidents per month in 2022.

Crowley said over the last five years, police were called to 1.33 incidents per month. So far, this year, he said it’s gone up to 1.67 incidents per month.

“This (shooting incident) can certainly happen anywhere, anytime,” Crowley said. “And (it’s) not typical of one particular neighborhood or an area of our city.”

At least five shots fired incidents have been reported so far this year, three in April, one in March and one in February.

Crowley says the “unpredictability” of gun incidents makes them difficult to stop beforehand.

“Know that the police are putting significant resources to their, their neighborhood as we typically do, between directed patrols and other things like that,” Crowley said. “And this is no different."