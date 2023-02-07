'Now we can sit back, relax and watch our children grow': Retired paramedic celebrates $800K lotto win

A Leamington, Ont. man and retired paramedic has 800,000 reasons to celebrate after he recently won big on an instant lotto game.

According to a press release from OLG, John Watkins of Leamington won $800,000 after playing the Bigger Spin instant lotto game.

The 64-year-old father, grandfather and retired paramedic said he typically plays the lottery once a week, but this is his first big win.

“I've been playing consistently for 30 years," he said. "I normally play the Big Spin, but I decided to try my luck this time with the Bigger Spin."

Watkins said when he spun the animated wheel at the store and it landed on the Bigger Spin prize, he was excited because it guaranteed a win of at least $500,000. But unbeknownst to Watkins, his actual winnings were going to be much higher.

"I was very shocked and excited,” he said while at the OLG Prize Centre to spin the Bigger Spin wheel in Toronto. “I was so close to landing on $1 million but I am so happy to be walking away with $800,000.”

So what does Watkins plan to do with his newfound winnings? Paying the mortgage, helping his children and saving the rest for a rainy day are in the cards, but that’s not all.

"We will also plan a family vacation," he said. "Now we can sit back, relax and watch our children grow.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Seacliff Stop and Shop Variety on Seacliff Drive in Leamington.