'Now's the time to make big moves': Windsor City Council to consider revamped civic esplanade

Plans for a reconfigured downtown civic space connecting Windsor City Hall Square to the Detroit riverfront are set to be discussed by city council later this month.

The proposed multi-phase project includes an NHL sized ice rink, a food truck village and a raised crossing over Riverside Drive, to name a few.

“What we're going to do here will rival any gathering place in North America,” said Ward 3 Coun. Renaldo Agostino, who also chairs the Civic Esplanade Committee.

Agostino explained the design is made up of five different segments and that the first focus would see the decommissioned ice rink at Charles Clark Square be relocated adjacent to City Hall.

“We're going to work our way down with an arts plaza, a theatre, a staging area, a video screen. Like, we're really going to create a space here where not only downtown could come together, but the entire city can come together,” he said.

Further plans include interactive water features, a new Windsor Beacon building, an “Arts Park” and “Riverside Plaza” that would incorporate the already existing Tower of Freedom monument that honours the Underground Railroad.

“It's going to be beautiful and brilliant,” Agostino said. “It connects us with a monument in Detroit to honour the Underground Railroad. So all of this is very intentional. The plans, if you look over are incredible, incredible plans.”

Final plans for the civic esplanade and city hall plaza project were presented to stakeholders earlier this week without a projected price tag by Toronto-based design firm FORREC Ltd., and now await council’s review and approval.

Agostino told CTV News he believes this will be pivotal in attracting people to the downtown core and represents unique opportunities to bring together Windsor’s diverse stories, people and activities in a new shared space.

“It's super exciting,” Agostino exclaimed. “To be able to take these steps in the right direction, hopefully, is really going to be a game changer for downtown.”

He continued, “What’s most exciting to me is the fact that we're going to give our community the opportunity to really host small events that’s going to bring people together, and right now those spaces just don't exist in this city.”

Agostino said officials anticipate to learn more details at the May 29 council meeting including proposed costs, but admits excitement is escalating.

“Now's the time for downtown Windsor,” he said. “Now's the time to take steps ahead for our core. Now's the time to bring people together. Now's the time to make big moves.”

