Novice driver stopped going 70 km/h over limit

Windsor police say a G2 driver was caught speeding 70 km over the posted limit on the expressway last week.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped the driver going 170 km/h on the E.C. Row Expressway, which is a 100 km/h zone, at Central Avenue.

That same week, police stopped another novice driver going 162 km/h on E.C. Row at Lauzon Road.

Both drivers had their licences suspended for 30 days and the vehicle has been impounded for 14 days.

In Ontario, if you are driving 40 km or more over the posted speed limit in a zone with a speed limit of less than 80 km, you can be charged with stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act.

If you are convicted, the minimum first-time fine for stunt driving is $2,000 and the fine can increase to a maximum fine of $10,000.