Novice driver facing impaired charges after crash in Chatham-Kent

OPP officers have charged a novice driver with impaired driving after a collision in Chatham-Kent.

On Saturday around 3:54 a.m., members the Elgin County OPP (Chatham Detachment) responded to a single-vehicle crash on St. Clair Road.

The investigating officer administered a roadside approved screening device (ASD) test, registering a failure. The driver was taken into custody and transported for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, a 24-year-old Wallaceburg resident was charged with:

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Novice driver - B.A.C. above zero

No injuries reported by the lone occupant/driver.

A 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Chatham on May 8.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.