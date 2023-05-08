Novice driver faces impaired charge after traffic stop in Chatham-Kent

OPP have charged a novice driver with impaired driving after a traffic stop for speeding in Chatham-Kent.

A member the Elgin County OPP (Chatham Detachment) stopped a passenger vehicle on St. Clair Road or travelling 122 Km/h in a posted 80 Km/h zone on May 6 around 3:36 a.m.

Saturday, #ElginOPP(CK Det.) stopped a vehicle for speeding on St. Clair Rd, Chatham-Kent. A 20y/o of Wallaceburg, ON, FAILED roadside ASD test & now faces #Impaired, speeding, & Novice driver BAC above zero charges w/ licence suspension & vehicle impoundment. #drivesober ^bp pic.twitter.com/ZvWf9TIG35 — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) May 8, 2023

Police say the investigating officer administered a roadside approved screening device (ASD) test, registering a failure. The driver was taken into custody and transported for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, a 20-year-old of Wallaceburg residnet was charged with:

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Novice driver - B.A.C. above zero

Speeding 1 - 49 Km/h over posted limit

A 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Chatham on June 19.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.