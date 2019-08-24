Not using anti-carbon tax stickers will result in fine: Ford
Sticking it to the federal carbon tax
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, August 24, 2019 11:02AM EDT
Premier Doug Ford says gas station operators had better post his government's anti-carbon-tax stickers if they want to avoid a fine.
Ford says his government will enforce a law passed earlier this year that makes the stickers mandatory, but the fines will be less than $500 - well below the $10,000 maximum.
Gas stations are supposed to have the stickers in place by next Friday.