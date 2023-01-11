Not a ‘Spare’ to spare, Prince Harry memoir flying off the shelves in Windsor-Essex

Demand for Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare” continues to soar one day after its official release with stores and libraries in Windsor-Essex struggling to keep up.

Windsor Public Library staff said Wednesday morning that interest like this hadn’t been seen since 2007 when the last Harry Potter book was released.

“We're at 226 holds as of about 20 minutes ago,” said CEO, Kitty Pope. “We've got 46 copies in print, large print, audio, digital, ebook. Pretty well, every format.”

Pope said for every six holds placed on the book, a new copy is ordered in an effort to keep up with demand and to keep wait times down.

“We're watching it every hour virtually to see once we get over that six, we get another one just so we meet the demand,” Pope said.

“We have one in each branch. It's just come and serve. Pick it up if it's here so that people, if they don't want to get to the end of the waitlist, if it happens to be on the shelf, they got it.”

Pope explained, “Windsor is a very royal city. We like the royalty. We have lots of royalty books. You saw when Queen Elizabeth passed that there were lots of signs all over Windsor and so we were sure that this book would be a big hit just like Harry Potter was.”

Windsor Public Library CEO Kitty Pope in Windsor, Ont. on. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Officials with The Essex County Library said the book’s popularity caught everyone off guard, admitting most branches won’t have printed copies until the end of the week.

“To be honest, this book wasn't even on my radar,” said chief librarian Adam Craig. “And then when we found out yesterday that there was such a great demand for it, we jumped on it.”

Craig said people can put a hold on the book but noted the wait list exceeded 100 people by Wednesday afternoon.

“I mean for a non-fiction title, we don't see this kind of demand for biographies or cookbooks or anything like that. So it's a really unique situation.”

Craig said he expected e-book copies sooner.

“There may be a little bit of a delay getting stuff in and there's definitely going to be a line up but we're working on it,” he said.

Meantime, the book's publisher said it sold 400,000 copies in the U.K. on its first day on Tuesday.

Staff at Biblioasis Bookshop in Walkerville told CTV News that more copies had to be ordered within five minutes of opening on Tuesday.

“We don't even have a Spare to spare,” Laura Mulrony said.

“Before I could even take them out of the box I had people coming into the store looking for copies.”

Mulroney said they initially had one case of the book, but quickly learned that wasn’t enough and ordered more to have on hand.

“People have been calling all day,” Mulroney continued. “That's the book that people have been asking about. Do you have Spare? Do we have enough copies? Can you put one aside for me?”

“We still have lots and we've got another case on the way so we don't anticipate on running out.”

But, excitement with Prince Harry isn’t evident everywhere in the region.

Customers at Blimey’s British Store & Gift Shop in Essex said they were disappointed with the way Prince Harry has gone about business as of late.

“I’m a little bit upset over what's going on,” said Carol Lambier.

“I'd like to read it. But I think it would really upset me when I got it read and found out what it was all about.”

Blimey’s Management said many customers share similar sentiments, believing loyal royalists are siding with the Royal family and focusing attention on King Charles’ upcoming coronation.

“It seems like it's been a long time now where we keep hearing about Harry and his same issues going on,” said manager, Mark Hulme, “and I think more than ever, people just want to kind of move on and look into the future with King Charles, remember Queen Elizabeth and William and Kate are awesome too.”

Hulme noted, “Not many requests for Harry items.”

“We did have some leftover stuff from the wedding with Meghan but that's all gone now as of a little bit ago but we do have lots of Charles stuff arriving in and still some Queen Elizabeth memorabilia as well.”