WINDSOR, ONT. -- The unemployment rate in Windsor has climbed to nearly 13 per cent as the entire country reals from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Windsor saw its unemployment rate jump another 2.4 percentage points to 12.9 per cent in April.

Nationally the unemployment rate climbed to 13 per cent, a rate second only to December of 1982 which saw an unemployment rate of 13.1 per cent.

The national unemployment rate represents a 5.2 per cent change over March which already saw a significant jump.

According to the Statistics Canada report the shock to the labour market was only partially reflected in the March numbers.

21,800 people in the Windsor-area are currently unemployed — according to the data from Statistics Canada.

“There’s not a lot of positive news in these numbers, it’s very much what people were expecting,” says Justin Falconer, the Chief Executive Officer of Workforce Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor area shed 13,400 jobs in April, with 10,600 people actually moving out of the labour force. Falconer hopes this means many of those losses could be temporary.

“If we can get to the other side of that marker and businesses are in a position to resume activities, I’d expect they will call back employees,” says Falconer.

He indicates manufacturing was the hardest hit sector — shedding 2,300 jobs in April, though there are signs that sector is starting to pick up.

Accommodation and food services saw 1,500 job losses and the healthcare and social assistance sector shed another 1,500 jobs.

Falconer predicts overall local jobless numbers will continue to climb — possibly to 2009 recessionary levels of 16 per cent.

“I would expect in the next couple of months for it to be a bit of a bumpy ride in terms of what the labour force survey is telling us,” says Falconer.

For Some companies, it’s a lack of personal protective equipment available to ensure the health and and safety of workers. Other non-essential businesses still can’t open their doors due to government regulations.

Lakeshore based Northstar Aerospace, which produces Rolls Royce engines for Bombardier, laid off 10 people this week for a different reason: a lack of product demand.

“Just with the slowed economy, it’s backing off again, which is going to negatively affected our members there,” says Dave Cassidy, the president of Unifor local 444.

But not every sector is reeling in the same way.

“Tech startups are pivotal to not only recovery of covid, but also local economy,” says Yvonne Pilon, the president of WE-Tech Alliance.

Pilon says tech companies are proving through innovation — and their ability to pivot, just how critical they are in today’s economy, and predicts that tech-based product demand will only continue in the future.

Mayor Drew Dilkens hosted a a Zoom conference Friday afternoon featuring local companies currently developing and deploying everything from automation to health care, cyber security, connectivity and e-commerce technology during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many companies are even bucking the local and national trend — and hiring during the pandemic.

“Tech is here. It’s in every sector, it’s in every home and it’s here to stay,” Pilon says. “It will continually be a catalyst in all different industries and sectors.”

Today’s numbers are based off a sample taken during the week of April 12 to 18, which by then the full economic shutdown had been felt.

April saw roughly two million people lose their jobs, bringing the total decline in employment to more than three million.

The decline in employment is the largest observed by Statistics Canada.

Since February there has been a 15.7 per cent decline, compared to the 1981-82 recession which saw a decline of 5.4 per cent over 17 months.