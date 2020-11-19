Advertisement
North Service Road closed for large grass fire
Published Thursday, November 19, 2020 12:33PM EST Last Updated Thursday, November 19, 2020 12:46PM EST
Windsor police say North Service Road East is closed between Central and Pillette in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Fire is reporting a section of North Service Road is closed as crews battle a large grass fire in the area.
North Service Road East is closed between Central and Pillette.
Police and firefighters are asking people to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. More coming.