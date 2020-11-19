WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Fire is reporting a section of North Service Road is closed as crews battle a large grass fire in the area.

North Service Road East is closed between Central and Pillette.

WFRS crews are currently battling a large grass fire being pushed by the wind. Please avoid the 4400 block of North Service Rd. — Windsor Fire (@WindsorFire1) November 19, 2020

Police and firefighters are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. More coming.