WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Regional Hospital and Erie Shores HealthCare are obligated to "ramp down" non-urgent, elective/scheduled care and procedures, as well as ambulatory clinics, in accordance with a new Ministry of Health directive to Ontario hospitals.

Most of these temporary closures and postponements, which include non-urgent, elective surgeries and diagnostic scans, will be effective 12:01 a.m. on Monday, April 12.

Hospital officials say patients will be contacted in advance if their scheduled appointments are affected.

The decisions follow an Ontario Health memo released to hospitals Thursday night “instructing hospitals to ramp down all elective surgeries and non-emergent/non-urgent activities in order to preserve critical care and human resource capacity.”

“At this point the majority of the hospitalized patients are in the Central/GTA/Peel area. There is not enough bed capacity in those regions to address the both critical care and medical needs of these patients, let alone projections of increased COVID-positive patients all regions will experience due to the increasing COVID positive cases and the variants of concern. As a result, ALL hospitals across Ontario must support each other and those in need,” said WRH president and CEO David Musyj in a news release.

The decision is based on increasing case counts and widespread community transmission across many parts of the province, as well as “mounting and extreme pressure” on the province’s critical care capacity.

The province’s goal is to preserve critical care and human resource capacity across the system.

“As part of a province-wide hospital network, our hospitals need to do our part to support our colleagues and their patients in other areas of Ontario,” said Kristin Kennedy, president and CEO, Erie Shores HealthCare. “We know these decisions are difficult. We appreciate everyone's patience and understanding as we implement these difficult and complex changes.”

Emergency procedures will continue as well as urgent cancer surgeries.

Hospital leadership is working with clinical teams on plans for the ramp down.

The province is battling the third wave of COVID-19. Currently, there are over 1400 COVID-19 positive in-patients across the province and over 500 COVID-19 positive patients in critical care beds.