Non-students will be able to play videogames for free at St. Clair College's new Esports arena
Featuring gaming consoles, virtual reality headsets, a computer lab and a stage for professional competitions, the expansion of St. Clair College's student centre has a defining focus on eSports — and you won't have to be a student to enjoy it.
The space, referred to as Nexus, was unveiled to the public Wednesday and is a state-of-the-art, Esports arena that allows anyone —whether or not they are a St. Clair College student —to play videogames or see varsity competitions up close.
The Nexus arena features eight pods with PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch consoles, three virtual reality bays and an open gaming lounge with 48 computers.
The centerpiece of the arena is a stage where anyone can pop in and watch varsity players compete against other schools.
In 2016, St. Clair College became one of the first Canadian post-secondary schools to introduce Esports as both a varsity pursuit — dubbed "Saints Gaming" — and a program of study called Esports Administration and Entrepreneurship.
Recent graduate Amanda Dupuis said she has been seeing mockups of the Nexus space for the past few years — but seeing it come to life is "top notch."
"I'm really excited for the new students coming into the Esports program," said Dupuis.
"It probably would've been amazing to come in here and work with this arena — with the program."
While the open gaming lounge costs two dollars an hour for non-students to use, every other feature of the Nexus space is free to all.
"We don't want to turn too many people away that can't afford it. We want to make sure that everybody has the opportunity to come in here and enjoy the space," said Shaun Byrne, St. Clair College's Esports director.
According to Byrne, St. Clair College has seen the popularity of its Esports program. He added that current numbers are nearing capacity.
With the opening of the Nexus arena, Byrne believes St. Clair College can set the standard for what an Esports facility in a post-secondary school looks like.
"I anticipate that four of five years from now, we'll be listed everywhere as the inspiration for facilities opening up around Canada and even in the U.S.
Despite Dupuis graduating from St. Clair College's Esports program, she won't miss out on the opportunity to enjoy the Nexus arena. That's because she is staying back to pursue marketing at St. Clair College.
"I'll be around as a student, just helping out wherever I can — hopefully seeing what [future Esports students] make of it," said Dupuis.
The Nexus arena has been designed so Saints Gaming can play varsity games remotely against other schools, while also allowing players from other schools to walk into the space and compete in person.
Students outside St. Clair College's Esports program and varsity team can access the space starting on the first day of the fall semester.
The public can access the space starting Oct. 1.
During Wednesday's grand opening, the college's Student Representative Council (SRC) designated much of its student centre as The Don France Student Commons.
The naming pays tribute to the council’s general manager and executive director, Don France, for his quarter-century of mentorship of student leaders and his advocacy on behalf of all students.
The refurbishment of the Student Centre was part of the $23-million construction of the new academic tower at the college.
On top of the student centre's ground floor are two new storeys of classrooms, offices and lounge space, housing the Zekelman Schools of Business and Information Technology.
Other upgrades and expanded facilities within the Student Centre include student lounges and the college’s main open computer lab.
The facility remains the site of an assortment of Griff’s Cavern restaurant, the council’s main office and corporate boardroom and the Genesis Entrepreneurship Centre.
The building costs were split between the college’s administration and the SRC.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What Canadians need to know about COVID-19 and Omicron ahead of the fall, winter months
With both cases of COVID-19 and influenza expected to rise this fall and winter, some experts say figuring out which illness is which could be challenging.
Here's what the average restaurant tip percentage is across Canada
Canadians are tipping their servers and bartenders more compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to a survey conducted by Restaurants Canada, although tipping behaviours still vary across provinces.
Group files constitutional challenge of ArriveCan app in Federal Court
A constitutional rights group has launched a legal challenge of a federal requirement that travellers to Canada use the ArriveCan app.
Theft of Churchill portrait from Chateau Laurier 'not just a burglary,' former FBI agent says
The theft of an iconic portrait of Winston Churchill from Ottawa's Chateau Laurier hotel was likely an 'inside job,' a former FBI art crime investigator told CTV's Your Morning on Wednesday.
Wintry weather in northern parts of Canada a 'gentle reminder' of upcoming colder seasons
Wintry weather in some parts of Northern Canada aren’t an indicator of what the winter season will look like but rather a reminder of its arrival, experts say.
Hospitalization rates for accidental cannabis poisoning in kids increased two times more in provinces that legalized edibles: study
Three provinces that legalized cannabis edibles in early 2020 saw an increase in accidental cannabis poisonings among children aged 0-9 that was more than double that of Quebec, where edibles are prohibited, according to a new Canadian study.
Some universities across Canada requiring masks despite provincial health orders
Universities that require masks on campus are in the minority as the fall semester and the prospect of another wave of COVID-19 infections loom.
Canada reiterates support for Ukraine on six-month anniversary of Russian invasion
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Wednesday Canada needs to remain steadfast in its support of Ukraine, as the country marked its Independence Day and the six-month anniversary of Russia's invasion.
Day parole extended for Michael White, convicted of killing pregnant wife in 2005
An Edmonton man convicted of killing his pregnant wife and dumping her body in a ditch more than 15 years ago has been granted another six months of day parole.
Kitchener
-
'It’s tiring for us': Guelph Black Heritage Society faces string of vandalism
From cut phone lines to feces left at the building’s front doors, the Guelph Black Heritage Society says they’ve once again been the target of vandalism.
-
Woolwich mayor apologizes for handling of rainbow crosswalk debate
The Mayor of Woolwich Township is apologizing for the way she handled a council meeting during which a councillor made comments about the LGBTQ2S+ community.
-
Fatal collision closes eastbound lanes on Highway 403
A fatal collision on Wednesday has closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 403 east of Woodstock, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
London
-
'A very gruesome discovery': Mechanic discovers body in vehicle at used car lot
Sargis Oushana knew something was wrong as soon as he got close to a vehicle on the Piccadilly Motors lot in London, Ont. Oushana is an apprentice mechanic and says his concerns started with a smell and then when he noticed a cluster of flies. He cracked the vehicle door open and confirmed his worst fear.
-
Pedestrian struck by passing vehicle on Highway 401: Oxford OPP
OPP are searching for the driver who failed to stay at the scene of a collision after a pedestrian was struck on Highway 401 early Wednesday morning.
-
Apple TV series filming Wednesday in downtown London, Ont.
It’s production day on Richmond Street. From a 181st Street subway station, to retro taxis and a phone booth, London is now sitting in for 1970s New York City in the Apple TV series "Improbable Valentine."
Barrie
-
Tougher rules for short-term rental owners in Tiny Township
The Township of Tiny is bringing in regulations to deal with the ever-growing popularity of short-term rentals, but not everyone is happy with the solution.
-
Young child dies in farming accident in Kawartha Lakes: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the death of a young child Tuesday evening at a farm in Kawartha Lakes, north of Omemee.
-
Worker falls into deep trench at controversial construction site in Barrie
The Ministry of Labour is investigating after authorities say a worker at a construction site in Barrie fell into a trench Tuesday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury marks Ukrainian Independence Day
Wednesday marks Ukrainian Independence Day, an event typically marked by celebrations and parades. As a way to recognize the Ukrainian community in Sudbury, a flag raising was held at Tom Davies Square.
-
OPP cleared in shooting death of woman in Burk's Falls
Ontario Provincial Police in Burk's Falls have been cleared in the shooting death of a woman who came at them with a knife in August of 2021.
-
Traffic on Sudbury's Lasalle Blvd. plunges as motorists prefer Maley Drive
A new study has found that overall vehicle traffic – and especially heavy trucks – has dropped substantially on Lasalle Boulevard in Greater Sudbury following the opening of Maley Drive.
Ottawa
-
About 1,500 tickets incorrectly issued by Ottawa speed cameras
If you got a speeding ticket from a photo radar in Ottawa this summer, it may have been a mistake.
-
New HVAC unit sitting outside Ottawa school for months
Ordered during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new filtration system for Severn Avenue Public School's gym has been sitting in front of the school since last fall.
-
Churchill portrait stolen from Chateau Laurier may have already been sold
As police and Chateau Laurier officials try to pinpoint exactly when a valuable portrait of Sir Winston Churchill was stolen from the hotel and replaced with a copy, art experts say the thief may have already sold it.
Toronto
-
Ontario CEO who implemented 'work from anywhere' policy says it's completely changed her views on work
“We think that in person connection matters,” Ontario CEO Erin Bury said. “It just doesn't have to be daily or in an office."
-
Ontario boy hospitalized 10 days after accident with button battery
An Ontario mother is speaking out after an accident involving a lithium button battery left her four-year-old son hospitalized for 10 days.
-
Gas prices in Toronto are 'bottoming out,' set to rise in coming days: analyst
Drivers should fill up their tanks today before gas prices are set to rise once again in the Greater Toronto Area, according to one gas analyst.
Montreal
-
No means spared to 'restore order' in Montreal amid gun violence: Legault
After two men were shot and killed in broad daylight Tuesday in Montreal, Quebec Premier Francois Legault said action will be taken to quell gun violence in the city.
-
Montreal school board launching new English school that is completely online
As the start of the new school season is less than a week away, a Montreal school board is set to launch a new virtual school for select students who want to take their learning online.
-
Quebec health officials optimistic about new school year as booster eligibility expands
Quebec health officials say parents concerned about COVID-19 should have peace of mind when sending their kids to school in the fall.
Atlantic
-
'I want to apologize for the RCMP,' Commissioner Lucki tells N.S. shooting probe
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki apologized Wednesday for her force's failure to meet public expectations during the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting, saying she hopes trust will return with time.
-
Nova Scotia justice minister dismisses RCMP assertion of chronic underfunding
Nova Scotia's justice minister isn't buying assertions by senior Mounties at the inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting that his province chronically underfunds the RCMP for policing services.
-
Face masks not required at N.B. public schools this year: province
A spokesperson for the New Brunswick Department of Education told CTV News late Wednesday afternoon that masks will not be mandatory for the coming school year.
Winnipeg
-
Five Manitobans convicted of breaking COVID-19 gathering restrictions
Five Manitobans have been convicted of repeatedly violating COVID-19 public health orders.
-
Out-of-province partnerships to speed up hip, knee replacements for Manitobans: task force
Three recently inked partnerships with out-of-province clinics will help hundreds of Manitobans waiting on hip and knee replacement surgeries access care quicker.
-
'A catch-all excuse': WestJet court compensation case makes travellers uneasy
Air travellers in Canada are paying close attention to a legal battle that some worry could set a precedent on compensation around last-minute flight cancellations and staffing shortages.
Calgary
-
'I don't feel great about it': Calgary police chief reflects on 97 shootings
Calgary's chief of police addressed the city's recent gun violence on Wednesday, admitting the amount of shootings so far this year is "fairly unprecedented" and "problematic."
-
'A catch-all excuse': WestJet court compensation case makes travellers uneasy
Air travellers in Canada are paying close attention to a legal battle that some worry could set a precedent on compensation around last-minute flight cancellations and staffing shortages.
-
Riverbend residents, drivers irked by adaptive roadway pilot
Local residents and drivers are annoyed by a three-week pilot project that sees 18 Street S.E. through Riverbend drop down to two lanes from four.
Edmonton
-
'A regrettable situation': Councillors vote to close Scona Pool
Edmonton's executive committee has voted to close the city's oldest operating community pool. In a 4-1 vote, councillors, including Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, voted to close Scona Pool due to the building's worsening condition and growing repair costs.
-
Charges laid in connection with events leading up to police shooting near Smoky Lake
One person has been charged in connection with an incident near Smoky Lake that led to a fatal police shooting.
-
Hockey Edmonton working on plan to address hockey culture in light of Hockey Canada allegations
A new hockey season is around the corner and for Hockey Edmonton it’s also about a fresh start.
Vancouver
-
Absence of 1 crewmember cancels BC Ferries sailings; mechanical issue on other route
The absence of a single crewmember prompted the cancellation of some BC Ferries sailings Wednesday, while others were cancelled due to mechanical issues.
-
$118M in 'stabilization funding' on the way for family doctors in B.C., minister says
The B.C. Ministry of Health and Doctors of B.C. will provide $118 million in 'stabilization funding' over four months to help primary-care providers in the province stay open, officials announced Wednesday.
-
CBSA seizes almost 900 kg of cannabis it says was being exported illegally from Delta, B.C.
Canadian border officers recently seized nearly 900 kilograms of cannabis they say were bound for illegal export in Delta, B.C.