Non-serious injuries after cyclist dragged by vehicle in collision

A cyclist is recovering after being hit and dragged by a vehicle Friday afternoon.

Around 1pm, a cyclist was travelling eastbound on Tecumseh Rd E. at Lauzon Road. A car hit the cyclist as it was making a right turn but proceeded to drive as it dragged the cyclist down the road.

According to Eylmar Sawa, who captured the collision on dashcam footage, the cyclist was trapped under the car for a “decent amount of time.”

According to police, the cyclist suffered non-serious injuries.

Police have not disclosed if any charges will be laid.