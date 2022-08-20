Non-serious injuries after cyclist dragged by vehicle in collision
A cyclist is recovering after being hit and dragged by a vehicle Friday afternoon.
Around 1pm, a cyclist was travelling eastbound on Tecumseh Rd E. at Lauzon Road. A car hit the cyclist as it was making a right turn but proceeded to drive as it dragged the cyclist down the road.
According to Eylmar Sawa, who captured the collision on dashcam footage, the cyclist was trapped under the car for a “decent amount of time.”
According to police, the cyclist suffered non-serious injuries.
Police have not disclosed if any charges will be laid.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Deal freeing Catholic entities from $25M campaign for residential schools released
Canada agreed to 'forever discharge' Catholic entities from their promise to raise $25 million for residential school survivors and also picked up their legal bill, a final release document shows.
Canada's housing affordability saw 'worst deterioration' in 41 years: report
In the second quarter of 2022, Canada's housing market saw the 'worst deterioration' of affordability in 41 years, a new report from National Bank Financial Markets has found.
As fall COVID-19 surge looms, is it worth waiting for an Omicron-tailored vaccine?
Anticipation is mounting for Canada to approve an updated version of the COVID-19 vaccine as fall threatens to usher in a new wave of infections. Here's a look at what we know about Omicron-tailored vaccines, and how they could factor into a fall wave.
Finland asks: Does a prime minister have a right to party?
The leaked video of Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin dancing and singing with friends has triggered a debate among Finns about what level of revelling is inappropriate for a prime minister, especially considering neighbouring Russia's attack on Ukraine, which prompted long-neutral Finland and Sweden to apply for NATO membership.
Gunmen storm hotel in Somali capital, leave 20 dead
Islamic militants have stormed a hotel in Somalia's capital, engaging in an hours-long exchange of fire with the security forces that left at least 20 people dead, according to police and witnesses.
Retailers sitting on 'mountains' of excess inventory in need of liquidation: expert
Consumer behaviour, a looming recession and the reactions of retailers to pandemic-driven supply chain issues are combining to drive a liquidation renaissance, according to one business advisor and retail futurist.
Michelle O'Bonsawin nominated as Canada's first Indigenous Supreme Court justice
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau nominated Ontario judge Michelle O'Bonsawin to the Supreme Court of Canada on Friday. She is the first Indigenous person chosen to sit on Canada's top court and the appointment is being celebrated as filling an important role at the highest level of the country's justice system.
Sale of Ottawa church to 'Freedom Convoy'-affiliated group falls through, but leader says deal is still on
The current purchase of a historic Ottawa church slated to become an 'embassy' for a group affiliated with the Freedom Convoy has fallen through, according to documents obtained by CTV News. But The United People of Canada director said it was his understanding the deal was still in place.
Ten months after the 'Rust' shooting, Alec Baldwin says he still thinks about it every day
Alec Baldwin says he doesn't believe he or anyone else will face criminal charges in the fatal shooting last year on the 'Rust' movie set -- a tragic episode he says 'has taken years off' his life and has cost him professionally.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener restaurant remains closed following multi-vehicle collision, tow truck drivers charged
Metro Restaurant in Kitchener has been forced to keep its doors closed for another day following a collision that caused extensive damage to the building’s exterior fencing.
-
Man arrested after reports he pointed a handgun at someone in Kitchener
Police have arrested a 28-year-old man from Kitchener who reportedly pointed a handgun at another individual in a licensed establishment in Kitchener.
-
Region approves first-ever sanctioned encampment site
The Region of Waterloo council approved a series of measures on Thursday to help ease the growing homelessness crisis, including a first-ever decision to permit an encampment.
London
-
Crash near St. Thomas sends two to hospital
A min-van and truck hauling construction equipment collided south of St. Thomas Saturday morning
-
Lawsuit filed in deadly Riverside Drive crash that claimed life of eight-year-old girl
Several victims of a November 2021 crash on London, Ont.’s Riverside Drive have filed civil suit against the alleged driver and several others, the law firm representing the victims said on Friday. The crash took the life of eight-year-old Alexandra Stemp, and injured multiple others.
-
Yes, you still have to renew your licence plate
London police are reminding drivers to renew their licence plates.
Barrie
-
'Disgusting and horrifying,' Two kids arrested after Barrie childcare centre vandalized
Business owners in a southwest Barrie neighbourhood are upset after two kids were arrested for mischief at a childcare centre.
-
Almost 13% of Ontario long-term care homes still without A/C in resident rooms
Almost two months since the deadline, 79 of Ontario's 627 long-term care homes have yet to meet a mandatory provincial requirement to install air-conditioning in resident rooms.
-
Motorcyclist airlifted with serious injuries after crash in Orillia
Police are investigating a serious collision involving a motorcycle in Orillia.
Northern Ontario
-
Mystery tour features emerging musicians
The Up Here Festival is in full swing this weekend.
-
Five new wildfires in the northeast region
The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry confirmed five new wildfires in the northeast region on Friday.
-
Cycling for mental health awareness
18 riders are taking part in the Wounded Warriors Ride for Mental Health in Sudbury on Saturday.
Ottawa
-
Two people injured in overnight altercation in ByWard Market
Emergency crews responded to reports of an altercation on George Street at ByWard Market Square at approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday.
-
Bright light spotted moving across night sky over Ottawa
Gary Boyle, the Backyard Astronomer, tells CTV News Ottawa the bright line of light moving across the sky was a Starlink train. The Starlink train is a chain of satellites launched by SpaceX.
-
Demand drying up for cottage and waterfront properties in the Ottawa Valley
Real estate agents in the Ottawa Valley say demand is lower for cottages and waterfront properties, with properties sitting on the market for longer periods.
Toronto
-
Toronto's municipal election candidates revealed
The nominations for Toronto’s upcoming municipal election are officially in.
-
3 people dead after car crashes into tree in Brampton
Three people are dead after a car slammed into a tree in Brampton overnight.
-
The CNE is back. Here's everything you need to know
For many, the return of the Canadian National Exhibition traditionally heralds the end of summer. But this year it also signifies something else – a return to a life which more closely resembles normalcy.
Montreal
-
Toddler found dead in vehicle at Vaudreuil-Dorion senior's home
A two-year-old boy was found dead in a vehicle Friday afternoon in Vaudreuil-Dorion, a suburb of Greater Montreal. He appeared to have been in the vehicle for several hours before first responders arrived, according to Quebec provincial police. Police said it's possible the boy died because of the heat.
-
Montrealers gawk at line of flying lights in night sky
Quebecers were left awestruck Friday night as many witnessed what appeared to be an illuminated line soaring through the night sky.
-
TRAFFIC
TRAFFIC | Construction work and special event in Vaudreuil-Dorion will cause multiple road closures
Avoiding Highway 13 southbound between the Metropolitan and 520, and Highway 15 northbound between Candiac and La Prarie is advisable due to roadwork closures and there is a special event in Vaudreuil-Dorion this weekend (Weekend to Conquer Cancer) which will close multiple roads.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia seeking an exemption from federal carbon tax, saying it is doing enough
Premier Tim Houston is asking Ottawa to exempt Nova Scotia from the national carbon tax, saying the federal government's signature bid to reduce greenhouse gas emissions amounts to "punishing" the province.
-
Some N.B. municipal police forces making changes after Chantel Moore inquest recommendations
A coroner’s inquest jury made almost 20 recommendations for ways New Brunswick and its law enforcement can do better in police interventions, training and equipment. CTV News polled each to see if they are considering, or have already implemented any of them.
-
Downtown Halifax streets fill for Nathan Mackinnon's Stanley Cup parade
The streets of downtown Halifax started filling with crowds late Saturday morning as Nathan Mackinnon brings the Stanley Cup to his hometown for a parade and rally.
Winnipeg
-
Here's what Manitoba post-secondary schools are doing to prepare for the return of students
Tens of thousands of college and university students are returning to campuses across the province in a few weeks, many for the first time in more than two years. With no public health restrictions in place, some institutions are being more cautious than others when it comes to on campus COVID-19 protocols.
-
Provincial plan to free up rural paramedic services leaves some concerned
The province is looking to free-up rural paramedic services by paying for a low-acuity patient transport service, but the idea is raising concerns from some who call it a 'band-aid solution.'
-
Staff shortage has HSC emergency department calling for nurses
Health Sciences Centre's emergency department is facing a staffing crunch over the next couple of days.
Calgary
-
1 dead in collision on Highway 1A
A 53-year-old woman died after a serious collision Friday night. on Highway 1A
-
Muslim Heritage Day at Olympic Plaza
Muslim culture, cuisine and even calligraphy will be on display Saturday at Muslim Heritage Day.
-
Chinatown Street Festival returns after 2-year pandemic pause
Following a two-year pandemic pause, the TD Chinatown Street Festival is back.
Edmonton
-
Russian shelling, Ukrainian airstrike reflect broadening war
Russian forces stepped up their battle to seize one of the dwindling number of cities in embattled eastern Ukraine not already under their control while continuing to fire on towns and villages in the country's north and south, Ukrainian officials said Saturday.
-
EPS closing front counters to minor crash reports, bringing in third-party to file complaints
In an effort to streamline services, Edmonton Police Service will no longer have drivers report minor crashes at stations or call police to a scene. Instead, EPS is opening a collision reporting centre in both south and north Edmonton where motorists will file a report, including pictures, insurance information, and personal contacts.
-
Vancouver
-
B.C. COVID-19 hospitalization data was 'incomplete,' has been updated, BCCDC says
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control reported 366 test-positive COVID-19 patients in hospital on Thursday, but the centre now says that total was incorrect, and should have been higher.
-
Stigma against psychedelics could fade with B.C. decriminalization, experts say
Decriminalization of some hard drugs in British Columbia could help reduce stigma around psychedelic substances that have medicinal value, but have been caught up in the war on drugs, experts say.
-
B.C. First Nation asks Scotland museum to return totem pole taken in 1929
Delegates from the Nisga'a First Nation are in Scotland this week to discuss repatriating a memorial totem pole it says was stolen nearly a century ago.