Non-life-threatening injuries reported after vehicle goes off EC Row onto road below
OPP say a vehicle was traveling on E.C. Row Expressway, left the roadway and fell down onto Huron Church Road in Windsor, Ont. on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2021. (COurtesy _OnLocation_/Twitter)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP say one person was taken to hospital after a vehicle left the E.C. Row Expressway and fell down onto Huron Church Road.
It was determined that a vehicle was travelling on E.C. Row Expressway, left the roadway and fell down onto Huron Church Road.
Once person was transported by ambulance to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Huron Church Road reopened at 10:40 p.m.
Anyone with information is being asked to call the Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
The investigation is continuing.