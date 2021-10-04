WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP say one person was taken to hospital after a vehicle left the E.C. Row Expressway and fell down onto Huron Church Road.

It was determined that a vehicle was travelling on E.C. Row Expressway, left the roadway and fell down onto Huron Church Road.

Once person was transported by ambulance to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Huron Church Road reopened at 10:40 p.m.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

The investigation is continuing.