Nominations/applications open for 2024 art awards
The City of Windsor is letting the public know that nominations and applications are open for upcoming arts awards.
The Windsor Endowment for the Arts and the City of Windsor are partnering again to deliver the 2024 WEA awards and grants celebration as well as the Windsor Mayor’s Arts Awards.
The biennial awards and grants were last presented in 2022. This year, WEA and the City will present the awards on Friday, May 31, at Mackenzie Hall in Sandwich Town.
“Celebrating the vibrant spirit of our region, we invite local artists to seize the opportunity to apply for WEA art grants. In nurturing our creative community, we believe the arts have the transformative power to uplift, inspire, and unite our citizens. Through these grants, we aim to fuel the imaginative flame that enriches our region’s cultural tapestry, fostering a dynamic environment where creativity flourishes and the collective spirit soars,” said Stephanie Barnhard, president of the Windsor Endowment for the Arts.
Details of that celebration are still being worked out between the partners and will be shared closer to the event date.
Windsor Mayor’s Arts Awards 2024
The WMAA celebrate and recognize those individuals and organizations that support locally developed arts – providing exciting, surprising and meaningful opportunities to strengthen Windsor’s creative community. Only Windsor residents are eligible for the WMAA. Applications/nominations for the WMAA will be accepted from Monday, Feb. 5, to Sunday, March 31, 2024. Visit the City’s website to apply for the Windsor Mayor’s Arts Awards. There are three categories for the WMAA:
Individual Artist - $1,000, plus a keepsake award. Presented to an individual artist engaged in a broad spectrum of activities having to do with creating, practicing or demonstrating art. Art is broadly conceived to include all genres and disciplines, including performance, visual, literary, media, and design.
Arts Organization - $1,000, plus a keepsake award. Presented to an arts organization that demonstrates a clear commitment to creating, practicing and demonstrating art within the community.
Arts Volunteer - $500, plus a keepsake award. Presented to an individual that supports the arts by providing their own time and services without receiving payment for their volunteer work.
Windsor Endowment for the Arts Awards and Grants 2024
Launched in 2010, the Windsor Endowment for the Arts (WEA) Arts Awards and Grants program is a biennial granting program offered to recognize and support creative projects from a diverse range of homegrown talent from Windsor-Essex.
Any resident of Windsor and Essex County is eligible for the WEA awards and grants. WEA welcomes applications via their WEA online application portals from Monday, February 5, until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, 2024, for one of their 11 art grants totalling $31,000 (up from $29,000 in 2022); or for nominations for one of their 4 Art Leadership Awards of merit.
The WEA Arts Awards and Grants available for 2024 are as follows:
Arts Leadership Awards - Four awards of merit are presented to recognize and celebrate outstanding individuals, philanthropists, businesses and/or organizations devoted to the arts in the following areas: Community Arts, Literary Arts, Performing Arts, and Visual Arts.
Emerging Artist Grants - $3,000 each. Four grants are presented to support the professional and creative development of emerging artists with 2 to 7 years of professional arts practice. These grants include Emerging Artist in Film Arts Grant, Emerging Artist in Literary Arts Grant, Emerging Artist in Performing Arts Grant, and the Lois Smedick Emerging Artist in Visual Arts Grant.
Arts Infrastructure Grants – $3,000 each. Four grants are presented to individual professional artists/arts professionals, ad hoc groups, collectives, organizations and businesses dedicated to developing the arts. These grants include Community Arts Grant, Performing Arts Music Infrastructure Grant (new), Performing Arts Theatre Infrastructure Grant (new), and the Carolyne Rourke Visual Arts Infrastructure Grant.
Elizabeth Havelock Grant in the Arts - $3,000. One grant is presented to foster and support the artistic excellence of a mid-career artist with 7 to 15 years of professional arts practice in any artistic discipline. This grant has been increased by $1,000 this year.
The Morris and Beverly Baker Foundation Youth Grant in the Arts - $2,000. One grant is presented to a graduating high school student who will pursue visual art studies at the post-secondary level.
The Eric Jackman Youth Grant in the Arts - $2,000. One grant is presented to a graduating high school student who will pursue performing art studies (Music or Theatre) at the post-secondary level. This grant has been increased by $1,000 this year.
Please visit www.wea-arts.com or our Windsor Mayor’s Arts Awards page for the latest information.
