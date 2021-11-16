Noise from police shooting range near homes is 'unbearable,' Chatham-Kent, Ont., resident says

Windsor, Ont. -

A new Chatham-Kent police firing range is drawing the ire of one nearby resident who says the sounds of shots fired ring consistently from sunrise to sunset.

Mari-Lynn Harper says didn’t even realize a firing range was in her rural neighbourhood on Dillon Road near Chatham, until one month ago.

“We can’t enjoy our outdoor space,” Harper says. “My dog won’t go outside to go to the washroom. It’s just unbearable.”

She says she reached out to her local representatives who encouraged her to contact the Chatham-Kent Police Service.

“It makes you anxious,” explains Harper. “The dogs are anxious all the time. It’s not fun at all and I know it wouldn’t happen in their neighbourhood, so why ours?”

Harper says she exchanged emails with Chief Gary Conn who explained officials had canvassed nearby neighbours to notify residents in 2018. She disputes that claim, saying she and her neighbours want proof.

“He said be rest assured, the noise will be down a lot in the spring a lot when it’s completed,” Harper says. “So, really my question right now is why are they even using it if it’s not completed?”

In an email to CTV News, Chatham-Kent police say the new CKPS range was built in an effort to ensure officers receive firearms training in a modern facility that is centrally located within the municipality, explaining the annual training is imperative for the overall safety of the community.

The email adds “Chief Conn has spoken to Ms. Harper on several occasions regarding her concerns.”

Harper says she’s not sure what to do about the day-long noise adding she often hears gunfire starting at 7 a.m.

“Yesterday it was almost like 8 o’clock at night, it was 7:49 when they stopped,” she says.

“All I want is the documentation, like the pre-requisites that would have had to been met before this was built, and I’m not getting anything back from anyone. I’ve reached out to several people. Just looking for some guidance as to where to turn to next.”