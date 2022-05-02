Noise complaint? Windsor police launch anti-noise campaign and online reporting system
The Windsor Police Service is announcing a new anti-noise campaign and launching an online reporting system for noise complaints.
The campaign will run from May 2 to Sept. 5.
"With the arrival of nicer weather, the Windsor Police Service expects to receive an increase in complaints related to noise. We ask that everyone consider others and be respectful to everyone in our communities by complying with all legislation pertaining to unnecessary noise,” states Acting Chief Jason Bellaire in a news release.
Police say they have noticed increased public concerns surrounding noise pollution in our communities over the years, especially related to unnecessary vehicle noise.
The focus of the campaign will be on noise created from vehicles, however is not limited to vehicle noise and all unnecessary noise may be subject to investigation.
“We will be out in our communities enforcing legislation available to target noise in an effort to increase the quality of living for the residents of Windsor and Amherstburg,” says the news release.
Both communities have bylaws regarding emission of sounds.
Officers also have the ability to lay charges under the Highway Traffic Act in respect to noise and may use discretion as to which legislation to use when laying charges.
Unnecessary motor vehicle noise is not allowed nor acceptable with the City of Windsor or the Town of Amherstburg. Examples include but are not limited to:
- Revving engine
- Squealing tires
- Loud stereo
- Repair, build, modify or test vehicle during prohibited hours
- General loud noise caused by vehicle (ex. no muffler)
According to the Windsor bylaw, noise is defined as, "unwanted sound and is prohibited in residential areas at all times."
The Amherstburg bylaw says noise is defined as, "unwanted sound."
Online reporting system
WPS has also implemented a new online reporting system that provides complainants with a case number and a copy of the report immediately via e-mail.
The report will then be routed to the City of Windsor bylaw department.
The system is described as user-friendly and it allows call-takers in the Emergency 911 Centre to remain available for emergency calls. Those who do require speaking with a call-taker can phone our non-emergency at 519-258-6111. Always call 9-1-1 in an emergency.
