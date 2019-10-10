

CTV Windsor





The Ontario Special Investigations Unit says there was no criminal wrongdoing found after a man was bitten by a police dog during an arrest in Chatham.

A 27-year-old man was arrested by Chatham-Kent police in the early morning of Oct. 24, 2018.

One of those officers used his police service dog to help find the man prior to his arrest.

The SIU says the dog bit the man’s left thigh and right hand.

The interim director of the SIU, Joseph Martino, has determined there are no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges in this case.