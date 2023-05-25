No word on the cause of two fires in Windsor on Thursday

Windsor fire crews responded to two upgraded working fires in the city Thursday evening.

The first was around 4:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue.

This fire was declared out around 9 p.m. and no injuries were reported.

According to Windsor fire, police have taken over the scene.

Around 8 p.m., crews were called to a second fire in the 1500 block of Walker Road.

About an hour later the blaze was declared out.

There is no word on how either fire started or possible damage estimates.

Windsor fire crews on scene of an upgraded working fire in the 300 block Glengarry Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, May 25, 2023. (Source: OnLocation/Twitter)