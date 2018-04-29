No word on injuries or damage in Remington Park house fire
Windsor Fire (Photo by Kimberley Johnson)
AM800, CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, April 29, 2018 3:49PM EDT
No word on injuries or damage after a house fire in Remington Park.
Windsor Fire and Rescue Services arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from a home at 1505 South Pacific Ave. around 1pm Sunday.
Firefighters quickly got the fire under-control before finally extinguishing the blaze around 2 pm.
Investigators are on scene to determine the cause and extent of the damage.