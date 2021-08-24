Advertisement
No Windsor-Essex beaches closed this week, swimming not recommended at three
Published Tuesday, August 24, 2021 3:14PM EDT
Lake St. Clair in Lakeshore, Ont., on Sunday, July 21, 2019. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- While there are no local beaches closed this week, the Windsor Essex County Health Unit recommends beach-goers avoid swimming at three.
The health unit says recent water samples taken from nine beaches in the region show bacterial levels below provincial standards, but does not recommend swimming at Belle River Beach, Mettawas Beach, and Colchester Beach.
WECHU says beach conditions change from day to day depending on weather conditions and lake levels. The most recent E. coli results for public beaches are posted on the WECHU website weekly.