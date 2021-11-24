No weapons found following hold and secure at Sandwich Secondary School: LaSalle police

Windsor, Ont. -

Sandwich Secondary School was placed in a brief hold and secure Wednesday afternoon after police received a report of a young man allegedly attending the school with a firearm.

LaSalle police say it was reported the man was not a student at the school and officers attended immediately to investigate.

When officers arrived, they learned an argument between two groups had occurred in the school’s parking lot. A student who was not involved reported the incident to the principal and said they had overheard that one of the people involved possibly had a firearm.

Police suggested to school officials to place the high school under a hold and secure pending further investigation.

Officers say within minutes of the call, the involved subject was found and detained. He was searched and no weapons were located.

“The Hold and Secure status was activated out of an abundance of caution until investigators could determine what had transpired. The investigation into this event revealed that there were no reports of any assault or threats on this date and there was no firearm present or involved,” LaSalle police said in a news release.

As a result, two of the involved young men were issued trespass notices not to be on school premises and their parents were spoken to.