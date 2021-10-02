WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Parade Corporation has announced they won’t be presenting a Santa Claus parade in Kingsville this year.

The group says they had organized the annual festive event for the last 13 years.

“The Windsor Parade Corporation is saddened to announce that after 13 years as the organizer and presenter of the Kingsville Santa Claus Parade that we are unable to ratify a contract or special event application with Kingsville Administration for the production of the 2021 Santa Claus Parade,” a statement on social media reads.

Officials with the corporation say they hope a contract can be reached with the municipality sooner in 2022 to allow for the successful production of the parade.

“Unfortunately time constraints have made this an impossibility for this year and challenge our ability to provide the families of Kingsville with the type of event that they have come to expect from us.”

Last year, Kingsville was the first community in Essex County to have a reverse drive-thru Santa Claus parade, in response to COVID-19.

Other Santa Claus parades organized by the Windsor Parade Corporation are scheduled to take place on Nov. 27 in Amherstburg and in Essex on Dec. 11.