No snowfall warnings in Windsor-Essex as storm hits other regions

Windsor, Ont. -

While the Windsor area appears to be dodging most of the snowstorm hitting other parts of Ontario, the region is still expected to get some flurries.

Environment Canada says periods of light snow will be ending Monday morning, then it will be mainly cloudy. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High -1C. Wind chill -16C Monday morning and -8C in the afternoon.

The forecast is mainly cloudy Monday night with a 30 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -6C. Wind chill near -13C.

A winter storm containing up to 40 centimetres of snowfall in other areas has prompted a number of Ontario school boards to close schools on Monday. Snowfall warnings are in place for most or Southern Ontario, but not Windsor-Essex or Chatham-Kent.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens highlights the lack of snow in Windsor with a response on social media.

“Looking at this map gives me another great reason to live in Canada’s southernmost city!” he posted.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

Tuesday..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 0C. Wind chill minus 12 in the morning. Tuesday night..cloudy. Low -2C.

Wednesday..cloudy. High 1C. Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low -11C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -8C. Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low -14C.

Friday..sunny. High -7C. Friday night..clear. Low -12C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -5C. Saturday night..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. Low -7C.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High -5C.

The average high temperature this time of year is -1C and the average low is -8C.