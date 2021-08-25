WINDSOR, ONT. -- The City of Windsor is willing to waive property taxes for one lucky household, if they can prove everyone in that home is vaccinated against COVID-19.

It’s called “WEVaxtoWin”: a lottery with “thousands of dollars” in prizes to be won.

The lottery is to thank those who have already volunteered to get a shot, and to entice those who may still be reluctant.

“Getting your shot gives our community a shot at beating back a fourth wave and avoiding further lockdowns,” says Mayor Drew Dilkens.

WEVaxtoWin is a partnership with the County of Essex, with both municipalities kicking in $100,000 each to pay for prizes.

“The numbers are stark and the solution is clear —getting vaccinated is the best way for residents to keep themselves, their families and our community safe,” says County of Essex Warden Gary McNamara.

“This vaccination campaign is our best shot at avoiding another devastating lockdown while also supporting our tourism and hospitality sector, which has been particularly hard hit by the pandemic,” adds McNamara.

Officials say many local partners, including Windsor Regional Hospital and St. Clair College are already on board and helping with prizes.

But, they hope the local business community will help out by offering prizes to keep the lottery going as long as possible.

The contest features a graduated prize structure that unlocks bigger and better prizes when the community achieves specific vaccination milestones.

Some of the lottery prizes include tuition grants for a full program at St. Clair College and a tuition waiver equivalent to a four-year bachelor program at the University of Windsor, staycation packages, parking passes and free rent for a year.

Registration opens Sept. 1 and here’s how it works:

To receive one (1) entry into the contest, eligible residents must enter the contest online, provide proof of residency in the City of Windsor or County of Essex and provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. Each resident’s name, phone number, and all other requested personal information must be entered in the contest online to be eligible. Each eligible resident may only enter the contest one (1) time. Any resident who enters the contest more than once will be ineligible for a prize. In the event an ineligible person participates in the contest and is chosen as a winner, such person will be disqualified from winning the prize and the prize will be forfeited and redrawn.

The first random draw will occur on Oct. 1, 2021 and subsequent draws will then follow in regular intervals until all prizes are awarded.

An initial list of prizes and their approximate value will be published at the time of campaign launch, however corporate sponsorships continue to be encouraged and it is anticipated that additional donations will be made available in the weeks ahead. As new prizes are added, they will be published along with their approximate value.

Some prizes are specific to either City of Windsor or County of Essex residents. Such prizes include the 2022 property tax and rental accommodation relief; recreation passes and municipal parking passes. However, unless otherwise noted, prizes will be allocated to both City and County residents through the random draw process.

Some prizes will be targeted to younger residents, in an effort to increase vaccination rates among those demographics who are currently under-vaccinated. Unless otherwise noted, prizes will be allocated to all eligible ages.

To ensure appropriate and random distribution of gift awards, following the initial draw on Oct. 1, on a bi-weekly basis a set number of selected prizes will be awarded as part of the random draws. Successful residents will not be permitted to select a different prize at the time of the draw. This process will allow for a random award process and simplify the administration of gift award.

Winners will be required to answer a skill testing question in order to redeem their prize. No purchases of any kind are required in order to participate in the contest. Prizes must be accepted as awarded and are non-transferable.

Contest Rules:

In order to be eligible to win a prize in the contest, each resident must enter the contest online, provide proof of residency in the City of Windsor or the County of Essex and provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. If the eligible resident is under the age of 18, consent of a parent or guardian is also required.

Additional rules include: