'I will live with this until the day that I pass on': Final sentence handed down in Windsor murder trial

One of the men convicted in a Windsor murder dating back to April 2020, has been sentenced to life in prison and parole ineligibility of 17 years for the murder of a 20-year-old Windsor woman.

On April 1, 2020, 20-year-old Madisen Gingras was shot in the back of the head in her boyfriend’s car on a South Windsor side street during what the court would later learn was a drug deal gone wrong.

Kyle Hanna, 29, was convicted of second degree murder by a jury in June, but acquitted of attempted murder. The co-accused, Keermaro Rolle and Tameko Vilneus were convicted of first-degree murder and the attempted murder of Gingras’ boyfriend, Jacob Reaume.

“She was tortured. She was bound and zip tied. She was shot in the back of the head. She was forced to ingest an inordinate amount of drugs,” said assistant Crown attorney Delia Greco after the sentencing decision Friday. “It doesn't get more aggravating. It was terrible.”

A conviction of first-degree murder is an automatic sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

In Superior Court Friday, Justice Maria Carroccia delivered the sentencing decision for Hanna after weighing multiple aggravating and mitigating factors, case law, the conduct of the convicted during incarceration, victim impact statements and circumstances of the case.

“The circumstances are horrific and aggravating,” Carroccia said while delivering her reasons for her decision. “The avoidable loss of a young person as the result of a violent act impacts those who not only knew her, but it impacts the community.”

Hanna was charged with second degree murder for his involvement before and after the killing. While the jury heard Hanna didn’t pull the trigger, it was satisfied that Hanna aided commission of an intentional killing.

Justice Carroccia said the punishment sends a strong message of deterrence to anyone involved in the drug trade who tries to solve problems with guns.

Brenda Gingras shares a word with assistant Crown attorney Nicole Lamphier in Windsor, Ont. on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, after the final sentencing decision in a murder trail regarding the killing of 20-year-old Madisen Gingras. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)

“This will never bring Madisen back. And I'll always have, you know, a missing part of me, a hole in my heart,” said Madisen’s mother, Brenda Gingras, after the decision.

She, along with many other family members and friends, sat through the entire trial, which started in February 2023.

She says justice is now served for her daughter, but no amount of jail time will heal the family’s pain and sorrow.

“I don't think they should ever walk out of prison. But, you know, maybe eventually someday they will,” Gingras said. “They deserve it. What they did is… I don't even know the word for it. It's horrifying.”

She remembers her daughter Madisen as a smart and beautiful young woman with so much potential, but got caught up in the wrong crowd.

Gingras noted Madisen would be celebrating her 24th birthday on Nov. 4.

“It's sad to see that she's missing all her milestones in life,” she said.

“We did our part and the justice system certainly did its part to help bring her and her family justice,” said assistant Crown attorney Greco.

The defence, Harpreet Saini, did not offer a comment post-decision.

Hanna, who is not a Canadian citizen, will face a lifetime weapons prohibition, must submit his DNA into a database and cannot ever contact Gingras’ family or friends.

He will be given about 3.5 years credit toward his sentence for time already served.

“This is a life sentence for us,” remarked Gingras.

“We will never get over this. And I will live with this until the day that I pass on.”