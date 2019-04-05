No one injured in Leamington house fire
Firefighters douse flames at a home in Leamington on Friday, April 5, 2019. (Leamington Fire)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, April 5, 2019 7:57AM EDT
No injuries were reported following an overnight house fire in Leamington.
Firefighters were called to a home on MCR Drive around 12:30 Friday. Heavy flames and smoke could be seen coming from the home.
Officials credit working smoke alarms for getting the single resident out safely.
The fire began in the basement but the cause has not been determined.
Damage is set at $45,000.