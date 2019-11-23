

Stefanie Masotti, CTV Windsor





WINDSOR Ont. - Emergency crews were called to a house fire in the city's west end Saturday.

Firefighters arrived in the 1100 block of Wellington Avenue around 5 a.m.

Officials say the cause of the blaze is undetermined but that it did start in the basement and spread to the attic.

No injuries are reported.

Damage estimates is $175,000.