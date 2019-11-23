No one hurt in west end fire
Wellington Ave. house fire on Nov. 23, 2019. (Supplied)
Stefanie Masotti, CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, November 23, 2019 2:49PM EST
WINDSOR Ont. - Emergency crews were called to a house fire in the city's west end Saturday.
Firefighters arrived in the 1100 block of Wellington Avenue around 5 a.m.
Officials say the cause of the blaze is undetermined but that it did start in the basement and spread to the attic.
No injuries are reported.
Damage estimates is $175,000.