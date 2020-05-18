LONDON, ONT -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no new deaths Monday as a result of COVID-19.

There are 10 new confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the total cases for the region to 783. However 451 of those cases have resolved.

To date there have been 63 deaths in the region.

In Ontario deaths have surpassed 1,900 with a total case count of 22,957. Of those cases more than 17,000 have resolved.

The WECHU is continuing to monitor 17 outbreaks in long-term care and retirement homes in Windsor-Essex.

A full list of the affected homes can be found here.