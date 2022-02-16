No new deaths, 43 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no additional COVID-19 deaths, 117 new high risk and 43 hospitalizations on Wednesday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 573 people.

WECHU says due to the recent surge in Omicron cases and changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

The region has 523 active high risk cases on Wednesday.

29 OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

11 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

2 Hospital Unit Outbreaks

13 Community Outbreaks

3 Workplace Outbreaks

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit says there are 43 people in local hospitals with the virus on Wednesday, including eight cases in the ICU. That’s down from 48 reported on Tuesday. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ slightly depending on the time of reporting.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED