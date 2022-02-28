No new COVID-19 deaths, 52 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no additional COVID-19 deaths, 233 new high risk cases and 52 hospitalizations since Friday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 576 people.

Of the new cases, 101 were reported on Saturday, 84 on Sunday, and 48 on Monday.

WECHU says due to the recent surge in Omicron cases and changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit says there are 52 people in local hospitals with the virus on Monday, including five cases in the ICU. That’s an increase from 49 reported on Friday. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ slightly depending on the time of reporting.

19 OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

9 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

3 Hospital Unit Outbreak

6 Community Outbreaks

2 Workplace Outbreak

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED