No new COVID-19 deaths, 47 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no additional COVID-19 deaths, 88 new high risk cases and 47 hospitalizations on Thursday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 579 people.

Windsor-Essex has 270 active high risk cases on Thursday.

WECHU says due to the recent surge in Omicron cases and changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit says there are 47 people in local hospitals with the virus on Thursday, including five cases in the ICU. That’s an increase from 41 reported on Wednesday. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ slightly depending on the time of reporting.

Windsor Regional Hospital reported 32 people with COVID in hospital on Wednesday. WRH says 19 are being primarily treated for the virus. Out of those patients, 16 are fully vaccinated and three are unvaccinated. There are six COVID patients in the ICU. Three are being primarily treated for the virus. Two are vaccinated and one is unvaccinated.

According to Erie Shores Healthcare on Thursday, there are three patients with COVID in hospital. One vaccinated patient is being primarily treated for the virus.

18 OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

8 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

2 Hospital Unit Outbreak

6 Community Outbreaks

2 Workplace Outbreak

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED