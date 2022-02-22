No new COVID-19 deaths, 34 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no additional COVID-19 deaths, 271 new high risk cases over four days and 34 hospitalizations.

The health unit says 103 cases were reported on Saturday, 69 were reported on Sunday, 33 were reported on Monday and 66 were reported on Tuesday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 573 people.

Windsor-Essex has 305 active high risk cases on Tuesday.

WECHU says due to the recent surge in Omicron cases and changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

27 OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

10 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

1 Hospital Unit Outbreaks

12 Community Outbreaks

4 Workplace Outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED