WINDSOR, ONT., -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are no new cases of COVID-19 in the area on Monday.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says 383 people have been tested in Windsor-Essex and 264 test results pending.

So far, there are two confirmed cases in Windsor-Essex.

There are 1,471 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 425 cases in Ontario, with three deaths, as of Monday morning at 8:30 a.m.

On Friday night, the health unit confirmed a man in his sixties has tested positive for the novel coronavirus after arriving back to Windsor following a trip on a Caribbean cruise.

The second local case involves a man in his 20s, who works in a healthcare facility in Michigan and resides in Windsor and Essex County.

The health unit says both the cases are recovering. All the close contacts are self-isolating.

Both the City of Windsor and the County of Essex declared a state emergency over the weekend. Officials say it gives them the ability to make the necessary decisions needed to protect the region.

Ahmed says the health unit strengthened these measures by recommending all non-essential retail and personal service settings close immediately with orders to be issued for noncompliance.

The community level risk for COVID-19 is still considered low, says Ahmed, but individuals should take the risk associated with the virus very seriously.

The health unit says each protective measure recommended or required is intended to mitigate and reduce the risk of spread of the virus.

“We know that recent travel, especially high-risk travel such as cruise travel, increases the risk of acquiring COVID-19,” says Ahmed. “Self-isolation of all returning travelers is essential to the protection of the community. Individuals who are recommended to self-isolate should not go to work, stay home. This includes essential workers.”

In Chatham-Kent, there are two confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Across the border, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued a memo Friday reporting, “sustained widespread community transmission of COVID-19” in many areas of the state.

Michigan reports that due to this, all healthcare workers are “at risk for unrecognized exposures to COVID-19” and as such are required to self-monitor daily for illness. Michigan further states that healthcare workers previously isolated (due to travel) can return to work if asymptomatic and further lifts the requirement for 14-day quarantine for healthcare workers.

Ahmed says this poses unique challenges for Windsor-Essex, given that many of residents work in healthcare facilities in Michigan. The recommendations for healthcare workers across the border conflict with those in Windsor-Essex.

Ahmed has recommended any essential worker returning from travel to self-isolate for 14-days upon return and only after assessment under the Medical Officer of Health can return to work earlier.

Healthcare workers in Michigan advised to self-isolate from their hospital can contact the WECHU for further guidance.